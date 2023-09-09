WATCH: Week 3: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday night ushered in Week 3 of High School Football season in Central Florida.

Mother Nature played nice and kept things mostly dry on the gridiron.

Channel 9 Sports anchors Alex Walker and Jared Oliver recap all the action on this week’s edition of Football Friday Night on 9.

READ: Football Friday Night Game of the Week: West Orange High visits undefeated Edgewater

Week 3: Football Friday Night on 9 (Jared Oliver/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group