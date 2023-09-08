Football Friday Night Game of the Week: West Orange High visits undefeated Edgewater

ORLANDO, Fla. — Week three of the 2023 high school football season rolls on Friday night.

The Sept. 8 Football Friday Night game of the week features of match up between two Central Florida state title contenders.

The West Orange High School Warriors will hit the road to face the undefeated Edgewater Eagles. Both teams are said to have enough talent to make a state title run.

So far in this young season, Edgewater has looked the best between the two teams. The Eagles started the year with a victory over the Bishop Moore Catholic High School Hornets, followed by a one-point win against Clearwater Academy International last week.

The Eagles are also a tough defensive team led by Junior defensive back Jaden Brown, who leads the team with 21 total tackles and an intersection.

Last year, the Eagles went on the road and beat West Orange High, pulling away in the fourth quarter to win 26-14.

The Warriors’ Head Coach, Geno Thompson, says he believes Friday’s game will come down to who gives up the fewest number of turnovers.

“It really determines on execution, and that’s why usually in the off-season and the summer, we focus on the little things, " Coach Thompson said. “So we try to focus on the little things every day, so it pays off when we hit the big games.”

Hear from the winner of tonight’s game of the week on Channel 9′s Football Friday Night recap show starting at 11:35 p.m. right after WFTV tonight.

