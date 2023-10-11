‘We all want justice’: Families of 4 teens injured in Palm Bay drive-by shooting push for answers

PALM BAY, Fla. — A month ago, a shooting injured four teenagers at The Park at Palm Bay Apartments.

Their families are still waiting for an arrest. The mother of one of the teens, Youdeline Moncion, told Eyewitness News that her son was released from the hospital last week.

She said she still finds it difficult to recount what happened.

“It sounded like noise to me in the home, where the kids were probably banging on something. So, I didn’t jump up right away. But, when they came around and they shot up my front door, it sounded like it was in the home shooting, and that’s when I ran,” Moncion said.

Read: Police continue search for gunman in Palm Bay shooting that left 4 teens injured

Moncion found her 15-year-old son bleeding in the back of their residence. He had four gunshot wounds to both of his legs.

Three other teens were also injured in the drive-by shooting off Hadley Circle.

Palm Bay police said investigators are actively pursuing leads in the case.

Read: Death investigation underway in Palm Bay after body found in area known as “The Compound”

Moncion said the shooting has taken an emotional toll.

“This happened in my home and should never have happened, not with children at all, at all. Their mothers want justice, we all want justice,” she said.

Police continue search for gunman in Palm Bay shooting that left 4 teens injured Police continued their search Tuesday for the gunman who shot four teenagers Monday night in Brevard County. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group