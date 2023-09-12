Palm Bay police investigate shooting with multiple injuries

PALM BAY, Fla. — Monday night, Palm Bay police officers responded to the Park Apartments in Palm Bay around 8:30.

When officers arrived at the complex they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Investigators could not release the condition of those injured.

According to officers the scene is still active and will provide more details as they become available.

