Shark bites surfer on face at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYNA BEACH, Fla. — A shark bit a man who was surfing in Volusia County Tuesday morning, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said.

It happened at 7:50 a.m. near the New Smyrna Beach Jetty, according to Capt. AJ Miller.

Miller said the surfer, 38, of South Carolina, jumped off a wave and was bitten underwater.

He suffered a wound above his right cheek.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment but his injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.

There have been seven shark bites at Volusia County beaches this year, according to Miller.

