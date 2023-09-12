Hurricane Lee remains Category 3 storm, to bring strong rip currents to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lee remains a strong Category 3 storm as it begins its move to the north.

Lee is moving west-northwest at 7 mph and has maximum sustained winds around 115 mph.

There hasn’t been much of a change in Lee’s forecasted track which is keeping the system far from Florida.

Though Lee will not impact Florida, it will push rough and heavy waves to our coast.

Our rip current risk and seas will build over the next few days and are forecast to peak on Thursday.

Hurricane Margo continues to gain strength in the Central Atlantic and is expected to stay out to see.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring another tropical system that is developing off of the coast of Africa.

