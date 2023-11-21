Toxicology results shed little light on murder of twins by Sanford mom

SANFORD, Fla. — The medical examiner released toxicology results in the deaths of 5-year-old twins Ava and Ahmed Jackson Tuesday.

The results did not clarify how the children were murdered by their mother, Cattoreia Hutto, who committed suicide by jumping off the 417 bridge over Lake Jesup in October.

Read: Mother stabbed to death, infant dies after apartment with children inside set on fire, police say

The report states that nothing was found in the children’s system that would have caused their deaths.

The medical examiner listed the official cause of death as “Homicide by unknown means” with “findings consistent with asphyxia death.”

IN-DEPTH: Twins found dead in Sanford home after mother jumps to her death from bridge over Lake Jesup (WFTV)

Read: 7-Eleven employee charged with murder for fatal shooting in store’s parking lot

Hutto also did not have anything in her system, according to her toxicology report.

Investigators with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office did a well-being check at the family’s home on Alexander Avenue in Sanford after Hutto committed suicide.

Read: Ocala couple sentenced for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

The officers who first arrived at the home found the children laying in their beds peacefully and initially thought Ava and Ahmad were sleeping at first, but determined they were dead upon further inspection.

It is still unknown why Hutto killed her children and then took her own life.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group