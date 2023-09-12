FHP: Man, 39, struck and killed on Flagler County road

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after he was struck by a car Monday night in Palm Coast, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened along Belle Terre Parkway just north of Palm Coast Parkway shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Investigators determined that a man was walking on the outside northbound lane of Belle Terre Parkway when a car traveling in the same lane struck him.

FHP said the man, 39, or Palm Coast was not in a designated crosswalk when the collision occurred.

He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Troopers said the driver, 27, who lives in Palm Coast. was not hurt.

FHP has not released her name or the name of the man who died.





