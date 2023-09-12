Car strikes business, catches fire in DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash at a Volusia County convenience store ended with a car on fire.

The crash happened Monday shortly after 11 p.m. at Mas Food Mart on East New York Avenue in DeLand.

Channel 9 was at the scene shortly after the crash and saw the burned car along with some damage to the business.

READ: 4 shot, including 3 juveniles during shooting at apartment complex in Palm Bay, police say

DeLand crash A car struck a food mart and caught fire Monday night. (WFTV Staff)

Volusia County deputies said the Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

READ: Knife used in fight at University High School in Volusia County, deputies say

Eyewitness News has reached out to troopers for more details about what led to the crash and if anyone was hurt.

Stay with WFTV.com for updates to this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group