Knife used in fight at University High School in Volusia County

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — One student is injured, and another is now under arrest after a knife was used during a fight that broke out at University High School in Volusia County.

According to a message sent home to parents from University High School’s Principal Karen Chenoweth, the fight happened around dismissal time Monday afternoon.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said one of the students had a keychain knife used to cut the other student’s face.

One student suffered minor injuries and the other student was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Principal Karen Chenoweth wanted to assure parents that the campus was secure.

“As a parent, I understand this information can be unsettling. We will actively be reviewing the incident and ensuring an appropriate response. It also serves as a wakeup call. I cannot stress enough the role we all play in our children’s safety at school, and the role our students and staff play in safety,” said Chenoweth.





