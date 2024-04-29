‘We bid farewell’: Lake Mary bagel store closes

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary Bagel King restaurant announced Wednesday its closure on social media.

The restaurant, which is on West Lake Mary Boulevard near Rinehart Road, made the announcement on Facebook.

On Wednesday, the restaurant said, “Thank you for your unwavering support, and we are very excited to show you what’s next in the Bagel King legacy”.

Read: See where Jeff’s Bagel Run opened its 4th location

The restaurant said the closure will allow it to pursue new opportunities.

The local chain has two other locations, Casselberry and Winter Park.

Read: LYNX holds contest for free advertising for a year

The restaurant said the following Wednesday:

“It is with a mix of nostalgia and excitement that we bid farewell to our beloved Lake Mary restaurant. While we’ll miss the cozy ambiance & loyal customers, we are thrilled to announce that this move allows us to pursue fresh, new opportunities that we can’t wait to share with you. Thank you for your unwavering support, and we are very excited to show you what’s next in the Bagel King legacy!”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group