Today: Pine Hills mass shooting suspect scheduled for court hearing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of a deadly mass shooting in an Orange County neighborhood is scheduled to be back in court Thursday.
Keith Moses was arrested in February 2023 and charged in connection to a shooting spree in Pine Hills.
Investigators said Moses shot five people, killing three, including a 38-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl, and an Orlando television reporter.
In January 2024, a judge found Moses competent to stand trial.
Moses’ court hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
