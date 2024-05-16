Today: Pine Hills mass shooting suspect scheduled for court hearing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of a deadly mass shooting in an Orange County neighborhood is scheduled to be back in court Thursday.

Keith Moses was arrested in February 2023 and charged in connection to a shooting spree in Pine Hills.

Investigators said Moses shot five people, killing three, including a 38-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl, and an Orlando television reporter.

Deadly shooting victims: Nathacha Augustin, T’yonna Major, and Dylan Lyons.

In January 2024, a judge found Moses competent to stand trial.

Moses’ court hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is the moment OCSO deputies apprehended Keith Moses, who is accused of shooting five people on Feb. 22, 2023. Three people did not survive.

