Week 10: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another exciting week of high school football is in the books in Central Florida.

In our Game of the Week on Week 10 of the season, Seminole beat Lake Mary 29-28 in an instant classic to win the district championship.

Elsewhere, The Master’s Academy stormed back to beat Oak Hall 42-36 to advance to the semifinals of the state playoffs in the Sunshine State Athletic Association.

The Master's Academy vs. Oak Hall Football Friday Night on 9: Week 10 (WFTV news staff)

