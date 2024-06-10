Iconic Daytona Beach ramp, toll booth closes for construction

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Driving under the World’s Most Famous Beach sign will not be an option again in Daytona Beach until next spring.

Major upgrades are now underway to the roadway and ramp, forcing the county to close the beach access point.

Over the course of the next ten months, new restrooms will be built, bike racks installed and sidewalks and landscaping upgraded.

The ramp work is happening at the same time as another $30 million project with the city and FDOT. It started last year and will widen east ISB between the Halifax River Bridge and A1A.

Dawn Johnson from Spanky’s Tavern calls the corridor one big construction cluster.

“Well we are losing all of our parking here out front and I think it will help a little bit but I don’t think it’s going to help as much as they think,” said Johnson.

Paul Rueter owns a condo and a carpet cleaning company less than a block from the project. He said with summer in full swing, the timing could not be worse but he does look forward to better bathrooms and infrastructure.

“It was getting real rundown and I think they’re doing a good thing by renovating the whole thing now,” said Rueter.

There will still be portable bathrooms during the project.

