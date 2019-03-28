WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A student was attacked on campus after the bell rang to let out classes at West Orange High School Wednesday, school administrators said.
Orange County deputies said they are investigating the incident.
School administrators said they were made aware of the incident after the student’s parents called 911.
The school’s principal sent out a call to West Orange parents letting them know that a student was assaulted and his personal items were taken.
Parents said the incident is concerning.
“They're teenagers and you expect them to get into all types of behaviors, but if it's an assault on another student I mean as a parent I'm kind of concerned about it,” said parent Marcia Dwyer.
The call to parents said discipline will be handled according to the code of student conduct, which could include expulsion if the alleged attacker was a student.
Neither the school nor deputies have said who started the attack or why.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.
