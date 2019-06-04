0 WFTV's Martha Sugalski has her ‘fighting spirit back' as she recovers from infection

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 anchor Martha Sugalski said she’s incredibly thankful for the well-wishes and messages she’s received while fighting an infection after returning from a 10-day family vacation and landing in a hospital.

“When you’re in a hospital not knowing what’s going on and feeling horrible, reading kind words and hearing, ‘We miss you on TV,’ and ‘We can’t wait to see you back on Channel 9,’ It means a lot,” Martha said.

Martha returned from vacation with symptoms of dehydration, exhaustion and migraine.

Martha’s bestie, our beloved anchor Jorge Estevez, tweeted that her fever is down, and the medication seems to be working. Jorge said, “She’s got her fighting spirit back.”

“It makes me feel better and the positive energy and prayers, I know they’re working because I am feeling better.”

Doctors said while they know she has an infection, they are not sure what’s causing it.

“I’m feeling better. It’s just we need to figure out exactly what’s happening,” Martha said.

UPDATE: Look at our Champ! Martha and I had a great conversation today via FaceTime. We even shared a couple of jokes and laughs.She is trying to get on the other side of an infection. Medication seems to be working. Her fever is down and she’s got her fighting spirit back. pic.twitter.com/ePvvHghZmN — Jorge Estevez (@JEstevezWFTV) June 4, 2019

Update:Overnight observation for @MarthaSugalski. Dehydration. Exhaustion. Migraine. She is under doctors orders for rest, fluids and antibiotics. She has been blown away by the hundreds of messages, comments and well wishes. I will keep you all informed. pic.twitter.com/77tG96JH2s — Jorge Estevez (@JEstevezWFTV) June 4, 2019

