WFTV's Martha Sugalski has her ‘fighting spirit back' as she recovers from infection

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 anchor Martha Sugalski said she’s incredibly thankful for the well-wishes and messages she’s received while fighting an infection after returning from a 10-day family vacation and landing in a hospital.
“When you’re in a hospital not knowing what’s going on and feeling horrible, reading kind words and hearing, ‘We miss you on TV,’ and ‘We can’t wait to see you back on Channel 9,’ It means a lot,” Martha said.
Martha returned from vacation with symptoms of dehydration, exhaustion and migraine.
Article: Burnout is officially medical diagnosis
Martha’s bestie, our beloved anchor Jorge Estevez, tweeted that her fever is down, and the medication seems to be working. Jorge said, “She’s got her fighting spirit back.”
“It makes me feel better and the positive energy and prayers, I know they’re working because I am feeling better.”
Doctors said while they know she has an infection, they are not sure what’s causing it.
“I’m feeling better. It’s just we need to figure out exactly what’s happening,” Martha said.
Would you like to leave a kind note and get well wish for Martha? You can send her a message on Facebook or Instagram.
I’ve been simply blown away by your kindness. All the messages, emails, calls and texts from friends, co-workers, viewers and followers. I was admitted into the hospital yesterday after days of high fever, pressure headaches, profuse sweating and chills at night so bad I would have a robe on and 3 heavy blankets yet couldn’t get warm. The doctors tested me for the flu and meningitis (that spinal puncture test is no fun) that was negative. They know I have an infection they have to figure out a source. They rehydrated me and are pumping me with antibiotics. I had a renal scan at 2:30 in the morning..waiting on the results. I pray we have answers soon, for now I sit and wait. Thank you to the doctors and nurses and staff at @adventhealth they have made me feel extra special and I know I’m in good hands. I also appreciate all your kind words and prayers..stay tuned..
UPDATE: Look at our Champ! Martha and I had a great conversation today via FaceTime. We even shared a couple of jokes and laughs.She is trying to get on the other side of an infection. Medication seems to be working. Her fever is down and she’s got her fighting spirit back. pic.twitter.com/ePvvHghZmN— Jorge Estevez (@JEstevezWFTV) June 4, 2019
Update:Overnight observation for @MarthaSugalski. Dehydration. Exhaustion. Migraine. She is under doctors orders for rest, fluids and antibiotics. She has been blown away by the hundreds of messages, comments and well wishes. I will keep you all informed. pic.twitter.com/77tG96JH2s— Jorge Estevez (@JEstevezWFTV) June 4, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}