What are the safest, most affordable vehicles for teenagers?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Keeping your kids safe on the road may now cost less.

Each year, thousands of Central Florida teens get their driver’s licenses.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports, teens also have car crash rates nearly four times those of drives 20 and older.

However, new data from IIHS and CR shows vehicle safety at an all-time high.

Even used vehicles get top marks for safety, with 58 models priced under $20,000 making the list.

See the list of car models below.

