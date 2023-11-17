What Michelle Parker’s parents want you to know 12 years after her disappearance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Michelle Parker was last seen on November 17, 2011.

Police said, on that day, the Orlando mom dropped off her twins at her ex-fiancé’s house and that was the last time anybody heard from her.

Parker was 33 when she disappeared.

Her ex-fiancé, Dale Smith, was named a suspect in the case, but no one has ever been arrested in connection to Parker’s disappearance.

Smith and his father have said they don’t know what happened to Parker after she dropped her children off at Smith’s home.

In August 2023, investigators used ground-penetrating radar to search the yard at the home of Smith’s father, focusing on a concrete slab.

But officers said nothing was found during that search.

Twelve years after her disappearance, Parker’s parents remain desperate for answers on her whereabouts.

And they continue to work hard to keep the cold case relevant.

Parker’s father, Brad, and her stepmother, Gayle, released this statement for news outlets to share with the public on this anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance:

“This is a reminder to mention that our Michelle is still an important member of our family and never to be forgotten. We cannot express enough or imagine the many wonderful events and holidays that we have missed all these years in her absence. It’s heartbreaking as each year passes and nothing brings answers, closure or justice to her case. We just want to take this opportunity to tell you these brief thoughts in case you wish to mention this high profile case to your listeners tomorrow. It may be old news to some, but always fresh to us, especially when another year comes upon us.”

In 2022, Channel 9 aired a special called “The Search,” highlighting cases of missing women in Central Florida, including Parker. You can watch the special here.

Anyone with information on Parker’s disappearance can call the $200,000 tip line at 386-402-3729 or email MP200KTIPS@gmail.com. They can also report tips to the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2979 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

