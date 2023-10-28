Which aspect of the Orlando Magic’s downtown complex will carry the biggest bang for area businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando Magic’s plan for a sports-centric destination across from downtown’s Amway Center has the potential to be a breath of fresh air for the region — bringing online many components drawing new business.

Earlier this month, the NBA team announced San Francisco-based JMA Ventures LLC and Houston-based Machete Group as the design, developers and co-financiers behind its $500 million future Sports + Entertainment District. The 8.5-acre project will have a 260-room hotel tower, 200,000 square feet of Class A office space including the Magic’s corporate headquarters, 270 residential units, 1,100-space parking garage, 125,000 square feet of retail space, a 3,500-capacity live event venue, a centralized plaza and more.

The project aims to break ground by the end of 2024 and have 2.5 years of construction — potentially placing its debut sometime in 2026.

