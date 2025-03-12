White Castle to break ground on new Central Florida location

CLERMONT, Fla. — White Castle has announced it will break ground and begin construction on its second Central Florida location in Clermont.

The fast food chain opened its first location in southwest Orlando in 2021.

The new 3,220-square-foot restaurant will include outdoor seating and two drive-through lanes.

The new location is expected to create 75 new jobs.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for April 9 at 10 a.m.

It will be located in the Plaza Collina development at the intersection of State Road 50 and Plaza Collina Boulevard.

