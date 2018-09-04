Why have streetlights been dark at night on I-4 in downtown Orlando?

ORLANDO, Fla. - For at least two nights, a stretch of I-4 in downtown Orlando has been in the dark and FDOT isn’t sure why.
Many of the streetlights have been off, leaving drivers to navigate the highway – mired in construction – with nothing but headlights.
“It can be tricky for somebody that doesn’t know their way around here,” said George Heredia, who drives I-4 often.
The darkness stretched from Colonial Drive to Michigan Street on Sunday, and from Colonial Drive to Anderson Street on Monday. Some lights were on between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., but most were not.
Nothing appears to be wrong with the lights themselves. When Eyewitness News looked at the same stretch of road during the daytime Tuesday, the lights were on in broad daylight.
Some of the impacted lights were up before construction and some are temporary. FDOT said the temporary lights are activated by sensors based on ambient light, and it’s possible there was enough light from nearby buildings and streets that it could have told the system to turn the lights off.
FDOT says the contractor is reviewing the lighting situation.
