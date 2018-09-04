A crane has toppled onto a home that was undergoing roof repairs in Orlando’s Baldwin Park neighborhood.
Video from Skywitness 9 shows the large crane fell and split the roof of a home on Lower Park Road.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
No one was hurt, according to the Orlando Fire Department. Firefighters have contacted Code Enforcement officials.
RAW VIDEO FROM SKYWITNESS 9:
