Wild Florida resumes airboat rides after a crash last month injured 16

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Wild Florida in Osceola County has reopened airboat tours following last month’s collision that left 16 people injured.

On Aug. 14, Osceola County Fire Rescue and emergency first responders responded to the crash on Cypress Lake, which happened during a routine boat tour.

Sixteen passengers were injured and taken to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, including two who were in critical condition.

In a statement, Wild Florida apologized to the visitors, saying it would work with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard and other local authorities to investigate the crash.

The company also said it would suspend airboat activities until further notice.

A Wild Florida spokesman said Aug. 16 that while the U.S. Coast Guard cleared Wild Florida to resume airboat activities, it would continue to review boating procedures and only resume once the review was complete.

Channel 9 flew over Wild Florida on Wednesday and saw its airboats in use. According to its website, guests can still book rides.

