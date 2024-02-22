Windermere mansion on peninsula hits market for $13.9M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A mansion built upon a peninsula in Windermere has hit the market for $13.9 million.

The Mediterranean-style home at 4200 Down Point Lane, which lies on a 1.6-acre lot surrounded by Lake Down on three sides, was listed for sale earlier this month. Frank and Judith Del Toro of Windermere-based Suzi Karr Realty are the listing agents.

The current owner is Mikhail Antonov, who bought the property for $4.16 million in 2011, according to Orange County property records.

