Winter Park homes sell for combined $18.95M

Two Winter Park lakefront mansions sold on March 29 for a combined $18.95 million, continuing a streak of luxury sales in the city.

The sales were handled by the Premier Sotheby’s International Realty agent team of Mick Night and John Pinel, who, with these two sales, have been involved in the sales of the five highest-priced, on-market sales of Winter Park homes since 2017.

The team handled the listing for 4 Isle of Sicily, a French Mediterranean estate, that sold for $9.7 million. The Isle of Sicily is one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods with only 11 homes on the peninsula that juts into Lake Maitland.

