Winter Park OKs purchase of Fairbanks Avenue property with Soseki, Austin’s Coffee

Winter Park Commissioners voted to move forward with the purchase of a retail property along Fairbanks Avenue.

The city commission unanimously approved the $4 million purchase of a roughly 1.01-acre site at 929-957 W. Fairbanks Ave. from an entity tied to Winter Park-based Avanti Properties Group on Nov. 13.

It already owns 901 W. Fairbanks Ave. and 919 W. Fairbanks Ave., which are adjacent and total just under 0.3 acres.

