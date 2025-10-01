Winter Park police launch new program for drivers with autism

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department has launched a new initiative to help improve communications when officers stop drivers with autism spectrum disorder.

Under the new Blue Envelope Program, drivers with autism may get a blue envelope that clearly identifies their diagnosis. Those envelopes hold the documents that would be requested during a traffic stop so the officer clearly understands the driver’s diagnosis.

The blue envelopes hold their driver’s license, vehicle registration, vehicle insurance and emergency contact information.

The outside of the envelopes have the Winter Park Police Department’s official insignia, notation that the driver has an ASD diagnosis, and basic reminders or instructions for the driver.

The goal is to relive some of the driver’s pressure or stress during a traffic stop.

These blue envelopes are available at the Winter Park Police Department, located at 500 N. Virginia Ave. People may also pick up their envelopes through UCF-CARD or a related provider.

The police department says its officers have also undergone “enhanced training” for interacting with autistic drivers.

