Woman arrested in Deltona Burger King stabbing

    DELTONA, Fla. - A man was stabbed to death at a Deltona Burger King, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

    A deputy was flagged down outside the Burger King on Elkcam Boulevard at about 2:31 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

    The man was taken to Halifax Health Hospital, where he died, deputies said.

    The circumstances surrounding the stabbing have not been released.

    Samantha L. Bonilla, 29, of Deltona, was captured on surveillance video stabbing Justin Hooks, 29, of Spring Hill, deputies said.

    Hooks and a friend were sitting outside the restaurant playing cards near the front door when Bonilla showed up and confronted Hooks. After a brief scuffle, she pointed a knife at Hooks face, he pushed her away where she fell to the ground, got back up and stabbed him, deputies said.

     

    Bonilla, Hooks and the other person all work at Burger King, deputies said.
     

    Deputies said the fight is related to an intimate relationship Bonilla had with Hooks and with the co-worker.
     

    Bonilla left the scene and flashed her headlights to flag down a deputy.

     

    Bonilla faces charges of second-degree murder.

