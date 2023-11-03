Woman on bike hit, killed crossing U.S. 1 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Mims woman riding a bicycle across U.S. 1 in Brevard County died after she was hit by a car on Thursday evening.
Troopers said the 37-year-old Mims woman was crossing U.S. 1 north of Glenn Road around 7 p.m. when she traveled in the direct path of a Ford Escape.
Troopers said the woman died at a nearby hospital.
The driver and passenger inside the Escape were not injured and remained on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
