Woman dies, man in critical condition after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating why a man and a woman were shot Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near Sand Lake Road and Winegard Road.

Channel 9 had a crew at the scene around noon and saw investigators were there almost 15 hours after deputies were originally called to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found the man and woman who had been shot after they arrived.

Read: Pedestrian dies after crash with crime scene unit vehicle, troopers say

They were both taken to the hospital, but the woman died, and the man is in critical condition.

Deputies said the woman who died was in her 50s, and the man fighting for his life is in his 40s.

Read: Orange County shooting leaves woman dead, man in critical condition, deputies say

Crime scene tape closed off the areas early Saturday morning, and some deputies were looking in the woods around the property.

Channel 9 has contacted the sheriff’s office for more information about the suspect or the victims and has yet to hear back.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group