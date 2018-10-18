Woman killed in hit-and-run in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver after a woman was hit and killed in Orange County on Thursday.
Troopers responded to Silver Star Road near Hiawassee Road shortly after 6 a.m. where they found a woman injured.
The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.
The vehicle fled the scene, troopers said.
No other details were released.
FHP investigating possible hit and run fatality. Woman stuck by car on Silver Star Road near Hiawassee was rushed to ORMC where she died. Investigators picked up purse and clothes at scene #WFTV pic.twitter.com/LUKrsPxupx— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) October 18, 2018
