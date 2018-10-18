  • Woman killed in hit-and-run in Pine Hills

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver after a woman was hit and killed in Orange County on Thursday. 

    Troopers responded to Silver Star Road near Hiawassee Road shortly after 6 a.m. where they found a woman injured. 

    The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital, where she died. 

    The vehicle fled the scene, troopers said. 

    No other details were released. 

