Woman shot outside Orange County Steak 'n Shake, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was hospitalized early Monday after she was shot outside a Steak 'n Shake in Orange County, deputies said.
Investigators said deputies were flagged down at the Steak 'n Shake on West Colonial Drive at about 1:30 a.m., where the woman was found injured.
Deputies said the victims told them they were attending a party when someone in a vehicle followed them to the restaurant, where a confrontation began.
The gunman, who was described as a black man in his early 20s, began shooting at the victims, a news release said. The victims were driving in separate cars, deputies said.
The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing.
The release did not specify how many people were involved in the incident.
The name of the shooting victim has not been released.
