Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Osceola County

A woman was pronounced dead Sunday evening after she was struck by a vehicle in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Hill Road and Sun Cove Drive.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 52-year-old woman was struck as she was attempting to cross Pleasant Hill Road.
She crossed at an area that was not an intersection or crosswalk, according to officials.
The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
