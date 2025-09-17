Woman in wheelchair killed by semi-truck driver in Winter Springs, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman in a motorized wheelchair was killed in a traffic accident involving a semi-truck in Winter Springs.

Police said a 58-year-old Jacksonville woman was struck by the large truck around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of SR-434 and Belle Avenue.

Officers said Colene Ruhl was struck and thrown from her wheelchair by the truck driver who was making a right turn.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ruhl lying in the roadway, dead from injuries caused by the collision.

The semi-truck driver stopped and remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

It remains unclear whether any charges will be filed against the driver.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group