ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Walt Disney World cast member who was killed Monday morning in an industrial accident was a vehicle technician who somehow became trapped under the cart he was working on, Orange County deputies said.

The man, identified by deputies as Juan Alberto Ojeda, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene near Disney's Pop Century and Caribbean Beach resorts.

Deputies spoke with two witnesses who said Ojeda was working on the driver side of a Toro utility vehicle at a maintenance facility when the cart somehow started moving and drove up against a fence before coming back onto the ground on top of Ojeda.

The witnesses told deputies they tried to lift the cart off of Ojeda but it was too heavy. In the moments after he was first pinned, the witnesses told deputies that Ojeda asked them to move the cart back but they did not out of fear they would cause further injury.

Ojeda was unconscious moments later, witnesses said. He was declared dead at the scene by Reedy Creek firefighters.

Deputies are still investigating.

"All of us at Walt Disney World Resort are deeply saddened today by the loss of one of our cast members," said George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort in a statement to WFTV Monday. "This is a tragic accident, and we are providing resources and care for those impacted and are working closely with the proper authorities to understand how this happened."

Later Monday, there was an unrelated industrial accident at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge in which a man fell and injured himself. He is expected to survive.

