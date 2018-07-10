ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating two industrial accidents in one day at Walt Disney World.
Orange County deputies are investigating an industrial accident at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
The accident, which happened around 10:35 p.m. Monday, injured a man at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge. Earlier that day, a Disney cast member was killed in an unrelated industrial accident near the Pop Century Resort.
Deputies say a man fell and injured himself at the Animal Kingdom Lodge and was able to call 911 on his own.
The man was transported to ORMC and is expected to survive.
Deputies did not say how the man fell, or how far he fell.
The unrelated industrial accident Monday near the Pop Century Resort killed 33-year-old Juan Alberto Ojeda. Deputies have not released details about how Ojeda died.
