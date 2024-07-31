W.S. Badcock furniture chain to close as part of parent company’s $2 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

W.S. Badcock is winding down operations as its parent company reckons with a potential full-chain liquidation in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Costs associated with Conn’s Inc.’s (Nasdaq: CONN) ill-fated acquisition of Badcock in December 2023 significantly contributed to the financial turmoil. The Houston furniture and appliance retailer also cited rising costs and declining sales when it filed for bankruptcy with $1.95 billion in debt on July 23 in the Northern District of Texas.

Badcock will lay off its entire workforce as it winds down, according to a notice filed with the Florida Department of Commerce. In 2021, it had approximately 1,200 employees, according to Business Journal research.

