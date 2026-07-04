YMCA and Juvenile Welfare Board team up for adaptive swim lessons

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County and the YMCA of the Suncoast are collaborating to provide adaptive swim lessons. These specialized lessons aim to equip neurodivergent children with crucial water safety skills, addressing a significant concern in Pinellas County.

Pinellas County ranks fourth in Florida for drowning deaths among children ages 5 and younger, highlighting the need for such programs.

The adaptive swim instruction is specifically designed for children with autism, sensory sensitivities, and motor challenges. Autistic children face an even greater risk, being 160 times more likely to drown than their peers.

A demonstration of these lessons took place on June 21, 2026, at the YMCA of the Suncoast’s John Geigle North Pinellas Branch.

Instructors delivering these lessons are certified in therapy-based techniques. This certification enables them to address sensory, physical, or behavioral needs while building trust and helping children master foundational water safety skills.

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