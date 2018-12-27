You might be a UCF Knight if...

ORLANDO, Fla. - You might be a University of Central Florida Knight if...
1. You've participated in (and survived) Spirit Splash.
2. You still have an expired parking decal on your rear windshield.
3. You immediately start jumping and shouting "U-C-F Knights" upon hearing Zombie Nation's "Kernkraft 400."
4. After graduation, you still have the occasional nightmare in which you're not going to graduate.
5. You can navigate a parking garage better than anyone you know.
6. When you meet someone who hasn't heard of UCF, you describe it as "the largest university in the country -- where Daniel Tosh went to school."
7. You can't recall how many times you've been approached by a hungry squirrel.
8. You compare the size of all other pizza slices to those from Lazy Moon.
9. Halfway through your fifth year, you start wondering if you stepped on the Pegasus seal at some point without realizing it.
