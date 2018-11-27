  • You won't be the only one trying to stay warm tonight

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Rangers said they spotted more than 40 manatees at Blue Spring State Park on Monday morning.

    More manatees are expected to swim from the St. Johns River into Blue Springs Run as temperatures continue to drop.

    The water temperature of the river is expected to remain in the 60s, but the temperature of the spring water remains a constant 72 degrees.

    The warm water is a draw for the gentle giants, which have little body fat and are prone to cold stress, a condition similar to frostbite.

    Officials said as many as 485 manatees have been seen huddling in the spring run.

