You won't be the only one trying to stay warm tonight

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Rangers said they spotted more than 40 manatees at Blue Spring State Park on Monday morning.
More manatees are expected to swim from the St. Johns River into Blue Springs Run as temperatures continue to drop.
The water temperature of the river is expected to remain in the 60s, but the temperature of the spring water remains a constant 72 degrees.
The warm water is a draw for the gentle giants, which have little body fat and are prone to cold stress, a condition similar to frostbite.
Officials said as many as 485 manatees have been seen huddling in the spring run.
#Manatees, much more active than normal today at #BlueSpringStatePark... They’re getting ready to move from the #StJohns River into the 72° springs as it gets cold tonight. #Florida #WFTV pic.twitter.com/klZFbVOn4Q— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) November 27, 2018
Cold air arrives and now 41 #manatees have moved into #BlueSpringStatePark for the warm waters. #Florida Parks Service says this is the beginning of their Manatee season. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/vTjFGfiZ1v— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) November 27, 2018
