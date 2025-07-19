Young adult volunteers rally for a cleaner Kissimmee in major highway cleanup

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On Sunday, July 20, 2025, over 40 ASEZ WAO volunteers will take part in a community cleanup along Suwannee Avenue through Whispering Pine Boulevard in Kissimmee, Florida.

This cleanup is part of ASEZ WAO’s ‘Terrestrial Ecosystem Protection’ campaign, designed to encourage young adults in over 30 countries to participate in environmental service and education.

The event is held in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway Program.

ASEZ WAO has pledged to keep this two-mile section of highway clean by conducting regular cleanup activities over the next three years.

