0 ‘You're a pervert pal,' UCF police chief to man accused of up-skirting women, child

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he was spotted shooting video up the skirts of a mother and daughter at a graduation ceremony at UCF, police said.



Jesse Alan Wiggins, who also goes by Jesse Alan Willis, of Wildwood, was arrested Wednesday in Alachua County.

Police said that on Friday, the mother noticed Wiggins with his arm extended down toward some steps, holding a cellphone with the camera facing up.

Read: UCF police arrest man accused of inappropriately touching and approaching students

The woman was walking down the aisle with her 10-year-old daughter when she saw the incident. She alerted security, and UCFPD officers interviewed the woman and Wiggins.

"To victimize a child, the only word that comes to mind is, you're a pervert, pal, and you need to be held accountable," said UCF Police Chief Richard Beary.

Wiggins denied taking any photos or video and turned his phone over to police. A search warrant uncovered video shot up the dresses of the woman and her daughter, along with one additional video that day up the dress of an unidentified woman, police said.

Similar videos also were found on the phone, but the dates and locations are unknown, police said.

Police said they want to talk to another possible victim who is pictured below.

Photos: Possible victims of up-skirter at UCF, police say

Wiggins denied taking any photos or video & turned phone over to PD. A search warrant uncovered video up the dresses of the woman and her daughter, along with another video that day up the dress of an unidentified woman, pictured below.



Call UCFPD at 407-823-5555 with any info. pic.twitter.com/1ywHJUiRqC — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) May 10, 2018

>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

Police want to talk to anyone who thinks they could have been a victim to call 407-823-5555.

Wiggins faces charges of video voyeurism of a child and adult.

Channel 9’s Megan Cruz is following this story. Follow her on Twitter and watch Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. for updates.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.