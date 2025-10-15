Zora! Festival will return with new theme, attractions

EATONVILLE, Fla. — The Zora! Festival, celebrating author Zora Neale Hurston, is entering a new phase. Organizers just announced a patriotic theme and confirmed the festival will return to the historic Robert Hungerford High School property.

The festival will happen on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community announced the festival’s new theme is designed to align with the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

N.Y. Nathiri, the executive director, explained the focus, saying, “Zora festival theme will be Hurston, history and heritage looking at what people of African ancestry in this Country have contributed to the to the history of the country.”

After years of being held elsewhere, the festival is returning to the Hungerford campus. This move was made possible by a decision from the Orange County school board.

Nathiri noted that the property is essential for the event.

“We were always on the historic Robert Hungerford High School campus. It is a space that allows us to fully interpret the festival theme,” he said.

The festival isn’t just a cultural event. It’s a major economic force, often generating nearly $2 million in cultural heritage tourism for the region.

The money goes straight to local spots like Kookn’ with Kim restaurant. Owner Kim Middleton, who was busy serving soul food to a line of customers, said the festival is great for business.

“The festival is great for us.,” Middleton said.

The event boosts Orange County’s economy by bringing in visitors who need lodging and food, according to Nathiri.

Organizers plan to keep the event fresh with new additions, including a Zora STEM hub and a special character portraying a young Zora Neale Hurston to interact with guests.

Maze featuring the Frankie Beverly band and Mike Clark Jr. will be performing.

Established in 1887, Eatonville is the oldest Black-incorporated municipality in the U.S.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group