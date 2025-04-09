Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

'America Lasting Impressions'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- LINDA (lead, female, 18-25)

--- MARY (lead, female, 13-16)

--- JULIA (supporting, female, 13-17)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: La Grange, Kentucky; Beverly Hills, California

'One Step Closer to Hell'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Supporting Roles (supporting, 18-100)

--- Rosalie (supporting, female, 30-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Chicago, Illinois; Saint Charles, Illinois

'Christmas Miracle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)

--- Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)

--- Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Duarte, California; Solvang, California; Los Angeles, California

'Hold Still'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Ophelia (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Tess (supporting, female, 45-55)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California; Hartford, Connecticut; Durham, New Hampshire; New Haven, Connecticut

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; West Palm Beach, Florida

'Super Agent Mommy'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ollie Jones (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Sam Smith (supporting, male, 25-28)

--- Laura Jones (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Glendale, California; Los Angeles, California

'Petty Crimes - Feature Film/News Thriller'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Angel (supporting, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Studio City, California; Los Angeles, California

'Mind Games'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ava (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Zander (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Preston (supporting, male, 35-55)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'500 Pearl'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (supporting, female, 25-38)

--- Boyle (supporting, male, 35-65)

--- Nikki (lead, female, 25-38)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Canoga Park, California

'Friday Night Live' Comedy Skit - Pilot'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Non Celebrity Roles (lead, 25-70)

--- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (lead, male, 35-65)

--- Elon Musk (lead, male, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Untitled Rom Com'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 29-36)

--- Julia (lead, female, 22-29)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Chronovisor'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice (lead, female, 40-70)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

'Cult College'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kylie (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Trevor (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Jacqui (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York; Chicago, Illinois

'Lore - A Collective Narrative'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead (lead, 18-27)

--- Joell (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

'Florida Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Samara (supporting, female, 18-22)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saint Augustine, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Orlando, Florida

'Gum'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Hollywood, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida

'Jack's Confidential'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Logan Skye (lead, male, 21-45)

--- Extras (background extra, 12-100)

--- Marilyn Monroe (lead, female, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Lake Worth, Florida

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.