Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'New Reality Series'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- The Rising Star (lead, 18-40)

--- The Mogul (lead, 18-40)

--- The Influencer (lead, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Ongoing Docu-Drama'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Recurring Role (lead, 18-100)

--- Writer/Creator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Never to Return'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Investigator Strickland (lead, male, 30-60)

--- Daniel (lead, male, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Wastelands'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nina (day player, female, 23-30)

--- Liz (supporting, female, 23-33)

--- Waitress (day player, female, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Missed Connections'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Pedestrian (background extra, 0-40)

--- Jordan (day player, male, 22-30)

--- Uber Driver (day player, 18-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Lake City Women'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Red Raven (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-35)

--- Diannon (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-35)

--- Summer (day player, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Florida Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Andy Popp (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mob Mentality' Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Waiter/Waitress (Small Speaking Role) (day player, female, male, 30-50)

--- Call Girls (background extra, female, 18-40)

--- Client or John (background extra, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

