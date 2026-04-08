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Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'The Camel's Back'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Julie (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Richard (lead, male, 21-40)

--- James (lead, 21-40)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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Showreel Scenes

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sienna (lead, female, 40-60)

--- Lucy (lead, female, 40-60)

--- Penny (lead, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Who You Be'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Telly (lead, male, 21-29)

--- Hotel Attendant (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Homeowner (supporting, male, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Senior Assassin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mason Nelson (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Finlay Cason (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Ashley May (supporting, female, 18-24)

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Davy Jones'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mia Carter (lead, female, 21-30)

--- Brooke Pierce (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Jake Turner (lead, male, 18-30)

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Short Rounds'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Gustavo (supporting, male, 21-50)

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the student film here

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'Do You Believe In Dinosaurs?' - An Independent, Coming of Age, Body Swap Drama

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Dani (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-28)

--- Danny (lead, male, non-binary, trans male, 18-28)

--- Alex (supporting, male, non-binary, trans male, 18-28)

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Autonomous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alistair Mallen (lead, male, 26-40)

--- Maggie Thomas (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Magda Jansen (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Chambers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elijah (lead, male, 24-40)

- Roles pay up to: $5,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Has Your Partner Vanished?' Docu-Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Ghosted Partner (real people, 22-44)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Reality, Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged (lead, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $16,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Shirley'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Shirley (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Kerry (supporting, male, 18-21)

--- Arnie (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.