The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with general manager Jon Horst, ESPN reported Thursday.

Horst's tenure with the Bucks began in 2017-18 season, and he has compiled a 412-225 record with the franchise, winning the 2021 NBA championship.

The Bucks have made the playoffs every year under Horst, but there are many questions facing the organization's direction and the future of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.