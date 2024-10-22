Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has been one of the best in the league this season, but unfortunately, that hasn't translated to as much fantasy scoring as you may have thought. The team, which currently sits top-10 in PFF's overall defense grade through the first seven weeks of the season, ranked top-12 in EPA per play against (-0.078), touchdown drive percentage allowed (18.3%), has scored more than 10 fantasy points just once all season.

Expect that to change in Week 8, however, as the Chiefs head to Las Vegas for a showdown with the Raiders. They're in bad shape — no Davante Adams, no answer at quarterback being forced to turn back to the recently-benched Gardner Minshew amidst an injury to Aidan O'Connell and no run game to lean on. Las Vegas is the new hot team to stream your D/ST against this year, giving up 11+ points to opposing units in each of the past four weeks.

