Multiple people injured in Kentucky university shooting

FRANKFORT, KY. — One person is dead and another is in stable but critical condition after a shooting incident on Kentucky State University’s campus Tuesday afternoon, according to Frankfort Police Department.

FPD responded to the incident at KSU’s campus at 3:35 PM, securing the area with assistance from KSU Campus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect is currently in custody, and the campus remains on lockdown until further notice.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group