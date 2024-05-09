Six quarterback situations to worry about & three that are on the precipice | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and NFL writer Frank Schwab as they discuss some of the quarterback rooms that worry them for the 2024 season and which they’re more confident in, but still have some questions about.

After discussing the league’s 2024 schedule announcement set for next week, the guys dive into why teams like the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns should have fans concerned about their futures, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants & Pittsburgh Steelers.

Later, they dive into questions surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts – even though they have established quarterback situations.

1:35 - Catching up with everyone

5:05 - Schedule release rant

9:00 - QB rooms that concern us, Broncos

18:44 - Panthers worries?

26:10 - Browns/Watson

33:50 - G-Men blues

45:50 - AR-Colts

50:16 - QB rooms we find interesting

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

